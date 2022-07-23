SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Flowserve Company Profile



Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

