Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $506.48 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,332,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock worth $5,303,986 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

