Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $261,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

