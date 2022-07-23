Advisory Alpha LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.