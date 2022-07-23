Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 225 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,722,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,518,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.