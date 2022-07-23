Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

