Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

