Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $210,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

