Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.