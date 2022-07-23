Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

