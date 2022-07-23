Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 5.3 %

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

