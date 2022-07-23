Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,002,553 shares.The stock last traded at $18.66 and had previously closed at $18.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

