First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 328,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,607,219 shares.The stock last traded at $6.87 and had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -200,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

