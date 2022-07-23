VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 344,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,883,727 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

