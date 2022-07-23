Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 23,173 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Slam Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

