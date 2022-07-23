Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,848,491 shares.The stock last traded at $23.36 and had previously closed at $22.55.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

