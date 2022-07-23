SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 160,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,342 shares.The stock last traded at $33.34 and had previously closed at $33.03.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

