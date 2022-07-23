Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 30,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 775,559 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Canada Goose by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

