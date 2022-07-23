Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,065 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

