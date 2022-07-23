CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 13.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 7,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

CMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in CareMax by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

