Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Up 5.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.90. 2,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 772,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Bruker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.