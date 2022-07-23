Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 5.3%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 6,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,064,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

