NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 8.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.12. 43,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,728,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

