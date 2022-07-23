LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 6.4% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49. 10,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 859,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,862,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,083,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,330,766.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,176 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

