Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 5.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.24. 186,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,364,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

