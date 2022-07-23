Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.16. 5,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 797,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

