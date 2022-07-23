Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Trading Up 6.2%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,239.89 and last traded at $1,238.40. Approximately 803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,166.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,200.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,363,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

