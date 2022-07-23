Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLT opened at $218.79 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.