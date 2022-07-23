Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

