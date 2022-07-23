Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

