Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

