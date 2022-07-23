Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

