MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

