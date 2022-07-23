MKM Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,996,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

