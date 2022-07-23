Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

