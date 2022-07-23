StockNews.com Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eGain by 23.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in eGain by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in eGain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 374,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

