StockNews.com Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
