Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.