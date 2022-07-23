StockNews.com Downgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

SBNY opened at $175.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.