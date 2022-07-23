Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Lovesac Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.46. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

