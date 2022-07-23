Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

