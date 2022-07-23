Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

