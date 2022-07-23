Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.