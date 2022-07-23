CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

