CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSX
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
