Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MEDP stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Medpace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

