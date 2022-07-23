JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $265.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.09 and its 200-day moving average is $273.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

