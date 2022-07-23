Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $292.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.18.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $293.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

