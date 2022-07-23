OTR Global Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Positive

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -156.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.