B. Riley Lowers ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target to $8.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $7.12 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

