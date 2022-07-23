Michael Lee Brooks Sells 1,002 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lee Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $75.82 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

