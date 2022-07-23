Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

